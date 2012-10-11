FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Morocco;revises outlook to negative
October 11, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Morocco;revises outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

Overview

-- We are affirming our investment-grade long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Morocco at ‘BBB-/A-3’ and ‘BBB/A-2’, respectively.

-- We expect economic reforms, and particularly petroleum subsidy cuts, to diminish Morocco’s external and fiscal deficits.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable. This reflects our view that the Moroccan authorities are finding it more challenging to reduce the vulnerabilities created by the twin deficits in the context of a difficult external environment, while maintaining Morocco’s traditional political and social stability.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the ratings if the fiscal and current account deficits do not narrow significantly, if social pressures escalate and impair reform progress, or if economic performance is materially harmed by a weakening external economic environment.

Rating Action

On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Morocco at ‘BBB-/A-3’ and its long- and short-term local currency ratings at ‘BBB/A-2’. The transfer and convertibility assessment for Morocco remains ‘BBB+'. At the same time, we revised our outlook on Morocco to negative from stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
