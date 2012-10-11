TEXT-S&P ratings - Giva Insurance Company LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 -

Ratings -- Giva Insurance Company LLC ----------------------------- 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia

Local currency B/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Oct-2012 B/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg B/Stable 11-Oct-2012