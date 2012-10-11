TEXT-S&P ratings - Giva Insurance Company LLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
Ratings -- Giva Insurance Company LLC ----------------------------- 11-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Russia
Local currency B/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Oct-2012 B/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg B/Stable 11-Oct-2012