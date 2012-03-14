FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Hydroair Tectonics's ratings
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Hydroair Tectonics's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Hydroair Tectonics (PCD) Ltd’s (HTPL) National Long-Term ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’ rating. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn HTPL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

INR250m long-term bank loans: ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

INR960m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch BBB(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

INR1300m non-fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A2(ind)nm’; rating withdrawn

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of HTPL.

Fitch migrated HTPL to the non-monitored category on 30 August 2011 (please see, the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

