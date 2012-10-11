FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:U.S. Municipal closed-end funds diversify funding and moderate rollover risk
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 11, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:U.S. Municipal closed-end funds diversify funding and moderate rollover risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 - Today, U.S. municipal leveraged closed-end funds (CEFs) have access to capital across the long, intermediate, and short-term maturities; which diversifies funding and moderates rollover risk in the sector according to a new report published by Fitch Ratings.

About $5.2 billion (or 16%) of total leverage in the sector remains in perpetual ARPS (down from $30.2 billion at end-2007), but $10.2 billion (or 32%) currently consists of newer issued term securities that mature in one to five years, with the remaining $16.4 billion (or 52%) funded with maturities of one year or less. This stand in contrast to the taxable CEF sector where newer term securities have not yet proliferated and 74% of total leverage rolls in maturities of one year or less, according to a related report published earlier by Fitch.

Access to longer-term funding for municipal CEFs was made possible by the successful proliferation of new term-preferred securities, namely MTPs, VMTPs, and VRDPs issued to redeem frozen ARPS. Furthermore, a number of municipal CEFs have recently termed out their shorter-term VRDP shares by placing them privately with investors for an initial term of three years, further moderating rollover risk.

The full report, ‘Municipal Closed-End Funds Diversify Funding and Moderate Rollover Risk’, is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’

To receive Fitch’s forthcoming research on closed-end funds please go to:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.