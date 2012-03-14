FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch assigns Vnesheconombank's RUB15bn bonds 'BBB' rating
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Vnesheconombank's RUB15bn bonds 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Vnesheconombank’s (VEB) RUB15bn senior unsecured bonds, due in February 2032, a final Long-term local currency rating of ‘BBB’.

The bonds have a put option in March 2015. The coupon rate for the first three years has been set at 8.4%.

VEB’s ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign (‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.

