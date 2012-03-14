TEXT-S&P summary: Constellation Energy Group Inc.

Based on our evaluation of cash flows, we consider about two-thirds of the pro forma company as unregulated under the pro forma base case. The unregulated proportion declines to about 60% under our base case, because of lower cash flow in a lower commodity-price environment. Despite the decline in natural gas prices, which have affected power prices adversely, under both management’s and our base cases, we would likely assign the consolidated pro forma company a “strong” business risk profile. However, we have yet to assess the financial risk profile to determine the rating of the pro forma company.

Our stand-alone ratings on Constellation primarily reflect the risk of its wholesale and retail unregulated electricity supply businesses. We assess Constellation’s stand-alone business risk profile as “satisfactory,” because ring-fencing of the lower-risk transmission and distribution (T&D) utility subsidiary hurts Constellation’s overall business risk profile. This is because the utility’s stable cash flow is no longer freely available to Constellation. Factors that partly offset these risks are the performance of Constellation’s low-cost, base-load fleet of power plants, the favorable location of its Mid-Atlantic fleet, and a portfolio that shows better alignment of the company’s generation footprint and its load obligations.

Constellation’s operations aggregate 30,000 megawatts (MW) and 350 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas, and the company serves about 26,000 retail, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as 64 utility and cooperative wholesale customers. In addition, Constellation’s generation group operates approximately 12,000 MW of owned generation, mostly in the Mid-Atlantic region. Because of ring-fencing, we deconsolidate the utility subsidiary BGE and analyze it as an equity investment, counting only distributions to Constellation as primary contributions to its credit quality and financial profile. Constellation’s businesses consist of its unregulated generation and customer supply operations. The generation business consists of Constellation’s 50.01% ownership interest in Constellation Energy Nuclear Group LLC (CENG) and its nonnuclear generation assets. The customer supply business (Constellation NewEnergy) includes retail gas supply and retail and wholesale power supply. NewEnergy also includes the upstream gas and customer services and solutions businesses. These unregulated businesses have exposure to market risk, moderate to high liquidity requirements, and significant counterparty credit exposure.

Constellation is facing the same pressures as most other unregulated companies do. Power prices and net revenues are under pressure from abundance in gas inventory, due to a decline in load and higher production of shale gas. Given continuing oversupply from the shale-gas gathering regions, natural gas prices are clearly not cooperating. Along with the decline in natural gas prices, power prices too had dropped about 50%, on average, by the fourth quarter of 2011 from 2008 levels. The stay of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Cross State Air Pollution Rule (Casper) on Dec. 30, 2011 has also dimmed the outlook across the sector. Yet the front end of the forward curve is not that meaningful, in our view, because in the near to medium term, companies are usually highly hedged. Requirement contracts in Constellation’s markets for various volumes and periods have ensured that a high percentage of its Mid-Atlantic power-plant fleet’s near-term margins through 2011 is locked in (100% and 73% for 2011 and 2012, respectively), which we view favorably. However, the wholesale generation business exhibits a meaningful EBITDA drop from 2012, which is a credit concern.

Constellation’s NewEnergy business offsets these issues because lower prices encourage customers to lock in contracts with longer durations, which benefits retail margins. In the first half of 2011, Constellation completed the acquisition of MXEnergy and StarTex, and as a result, NewEnergy now services nearly one million residential and business customers. In our opinion, acquisitions of retail power operations are consistent with Constellation’s strategy, because these operations offer a natural hedge against natural gas exposure. This is because when power prices are low, capital charges for retail operations decline and improve gross margins. However, customers are more inclined to lock in power prices at these levels. As a result, we also expect fixed-price sales to increase, increasing total capital requirements and somewhat hurting average margins on the existing retail volumes (though not enough to overtake the advantage of the sales increase). Thus, the profitability of the retail business improves when power prices are low, even as the profitability of the wholesale generation business declines, and the opposite occurs when power prices rise.

Constellation has a number of legacy supply agreements, such as power purchase agreements (PPAs) and toll contracts that serve its customer supply load obligations. The company also accounts for other PPAs, in which it has substantial economic interest as operating leases. (The company accounts for these PPAs as operating leases because of their requirement to provide energy at a certain price. As such, they are treated as a liability on the companies balance sheet.) We treat these contracts as debt because of their debt-like characteristics. In addition, we do the same for the company’s underfunded pension obligations and its capital adequacy requirements relating to trading counterparty credit and market risks. Over the past two years, Constellation has shed some of these obligations. We now attribute about $1.4 billion of debt to the merchant business, which is substantially lower than the $3.2 billion we added to Constellation’s financial measures in the first half of 2008. Although deconsolidating the utility improves Constellation’s financial measures because BGE has about 47% of total unadjusted debt, Constellation’s nonutility businesses must achieve stronger financial measures to compensate for the higher business risk. Given Constellation’s reliance on customer supply and other merchant cash flows, Standard & Poor’s expects the unregulated segment to achieve adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 30% and adjusted FFO interest coverage of more than 5x for 2012. As of Sept. 30, 2011, Constellation’s adjusted FFO to debt and FFO interest coverage were about 30.5% and 6.2x, respectively.

Under our consolidated pro forma base case (we assume lower gas prices and market heat rates that result in power prices roughly 10% lower than the current forward contracts), we expect adjusted FFO to total debt of the pro forma company (i.e. Exelon and Constellation combined) to decline to about 26.0% in 2012 and then to hover at 24.0% to 25.0% through 2015. We expect free operating cash flow to debt to remain positive at about 2.5% to 3.5% from 2012 to 2015. However, we expect discretionary cash flow (after dividends) to become negative--at about a negative $1.0 billion through this period--largely because of the utilities’ capital spending. Similarly, we expect total debt to total capital to decline below 50% and debt to EBITDA to hover at about 3.5x. These ratios are consistent with Standard & Poor’s ‘BBB’ guideposts for a financial risk profile we assess as “significant.”

Liquidity

Constellation requires working capital collateral to support out-of-the-money exposures and accounts payable for physical power supply through the independent system operators or for bilateral over-the-counter physical gas and power supply. Implementing the retail gas supply agreement with Macquarie has reduced Constellation’s dependence on third-party bilateral credit for physical gas procurement. As a result, the collateral Constellation posted against its retail gas exposures was about $140 million in March 2011 compared with about $700 million in 2008. The lower risk resulting from lower volumes has been meaningful too. Total fixed-price load obligations, which had fallen to about 97 terawatt-hours (TWh) by September 2010 from a peak of 117 TWh in 2008 have risen to about 120 TwH after the acquisition of MXEnergy and StarTex. (The company needs to hedge the difference between load obligations and owned generation through exchange or bilateral contracts, requiring potential collateral.) Although we reviewed bilateral counterparty credit terms and conditions in only a sample of contracts, management says that it renegotiates terms and conditions only when agreements mature. A credit rating change does not trigger renegotiations. A downgrade to a speculative-grade rating would likely trigger additional downgrade collateral and adequate assurance calls, which would be about $1.0 billion.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Constellation had about $3.7 billion of consolidated credit lines that included credit facilities and structured credit facilities. These include the syndicated unsecured revolver facility of $2.5 billion, expiring October 2013. Constellation also has access to a $700 million ($550 million plus $150 million) facility due partly in September 2013 and partly in September 2014, and two $250 million structured facilities due in June and December 2014, respectively. In addition, the company has contracted $500 million of contingent capacity of a commodity-linked facility, which is available for issuing letters of credit against adverse commodity moves. BGE has a separate $600 million credit facility that has been extended through March 2015. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total undrawn facilities were about $2.7 billion (excluding BGE’s facility). Additional liquidity was available in the form of cash, of about $0.9 billion.

Imposing a $1.0 billion speculative-grade stress still leaves ample available liquidity. Constellation’s liquidity requirements are critical to our assessment of the company’s credit profile. In general, all investment-grade companies should meet our liquidity stress calculation on a sustained basis. This calculation assesses whether a company’s liquidity is sufficient to meet a combined credit event and market stress scenario. The ability of the company’s liquidity to withstand a speculative-grade stress supports the investment-grade rating.

CreditWatch

Our ratings on Constellation remain on CreditWatch with positive implications, based on our expectation that the combined company’s credit measures will support a ‘BBB’ rating. However, we have yet to complete our analysis of the pro forma financials. BGE is ring-fenced from the operations of parent Constellation. The ring-fenced structure insulates BGE’s credit from that of Constellation (and, by extension, that of the pro forma company), allowing up to a three-notch separation. The one-notch differential we expect between the pro forma company and BGE reflects the utility’s stand-alone credit quality. We will resolve the CreditWatch listing over the next few weeks as more information becomes available, and as we complete our assessment.

