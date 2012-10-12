TEXT-S&P ratings - Banque Centrale Populaire

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Banque Centrale Populaire ------------------------------ 12-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Morocco

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Mar-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

10-Aug-2005 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================