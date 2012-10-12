FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Banque Centrale Populaire otlk to neg;BBB-/A-3 rtgs afrmd
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Banque Centrale Populaire otlk to neg;BBB-/A-3 rtgs afrmd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

Overview

-- We revised to negative our outlook on the sovereign long-term foreign and local currency credit ratings on Morocco on Oct. 11, 2012.

-- Following the sovereign action, we are revising our outlook on Moroccan bank Banque Centrale Populaire to negative from stable and affirming our ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term ratings.

-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Morocco.

Rating Action

On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Moroccan bank Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) to negative from stable. At the same time we affirmed our ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings.

Rationale

The outlook revision follows the same action on our outlook on the sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Morocco (foreign currency BBB-/Negative/A-3, local currency BBB/Negative/A-2) (see “Kingdom of Morocco Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised to Negative On Weaker Fiscal And External Positions” published on Oct. 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The ratings on BCP are constrained by the sovereign foreign currency ratings on Morocco and do not exceed those on the sovereign because we do not believe the bank would withstand a scenario where Morocco defaulted on its obligations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.