TEXT-S&P ratings - Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc.
October 12, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

Ratings -- Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. -------------------------- 12-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: J06510

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

27-Apr-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

12-May-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

27-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

¥60 bil 2.70% straight mtg bnds ser 414 due

11/24/2017 A- 12-Oct-2012

¥50 bil 2.90% straight mtg bnds ser 416 due

03/23/2018 A- 12-Oct-2012

¥50 bil 2.70% straight mtg bnds ser 418 due

05/25/2018 A- 12-Oct-2012

¥30 bil 3.00% straight mortgage bnds ser 420

due 07/25/2028 A- 12-Oct-2012

