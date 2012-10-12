TEXT-Fitch publishes october 2012 infrastructure newsletter

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of Infra-Read, the semi-annual newsletter of its Global Infrastructure and Project Finance Group. Infra-Read provides a topical perspective on the current infrastructure market, consolidates recently published views on key sector dynamics into one document and includes data on portfolio trends.

Highlights in this edition include: an editorial contrasting the effects of low US natural gas prices on US merchant power plants and global liquefied natural gas producers; a summary of mid-year sector outlook updates; and a recently published performance comparison of US airports.

The newsletter, “INFRA-READ October 2012” is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Infra-Read - October 2012

here