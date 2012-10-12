FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Gibson Energy acquisition announcement crdt ntrl
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Gibson Energy acquisition announcement crdt ntrl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Gibson Energy ULC (BB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company’s announcement that it plans to acquire OMNI Energy Services Corp. (not rated) for US$445 million. Gibson has also agreed to sell subscription receipts for gross proceeds of C$350 million to fund the acquisition. It will finance the rest of the acquisition with cash and borrowings under its US$375 million revolving credit facility.

We view this announcement as neutral from a credit perspective; however, we acknowledge that management is financing the acquisition conservatively, because it is funding about 75% (85% if it exercises its 15% over-allotment option) of the acquisition through equity. Although we believe that the OMNI acquisition will improve Gibson’s geographic diversity, we believe that it does not improve the company’s business risk profile enough to raise our ratings. Pro forma OMNI’s 2012 EBITDA, we expect Gibson’s debt-to-EBITDA to improve to 2.5x-2.7x from 3.1x as of Jun 30, 2012. Should OMNI’s EBITDA be lower than expected, Gibson has adequate cushion under its balance-sheet debt such that credit measures will not weaken if OMNI’s EBITDA drops by 50%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.