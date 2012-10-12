TEXT-S&P summary: Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

Summary analysis -- Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V.

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Mexico

Primary SIC: Converted paper products, nec

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 40053A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

29-Sep-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Grupo Papelero Scribe S.A. de C.V. (Scribe) reflect its weak business risk profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity.