TEXT-S&P summary: Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V.
#Basic Materials
October 12, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V. ---------- 12-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Mexico

Primary SIC: Converted paper

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 40053A

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--

29-Sep-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Grupo Papelero Scribe S.A. de C.V. (Scribe) reflect its weak business risk profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
