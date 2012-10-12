TEXT-S&P summary: Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Grupo Papelero Scribe S. A. de C. V. ---------- 12-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Mexico
Primary SIC: Converted paper
products, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 40053A
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--
29-Sep-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Grupo Papelero Scribe S.A. de C.V. (Scribe) reflect its weak business risk profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity.