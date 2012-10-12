TEXT-S&P ratings - Societe Centrale de Reassurance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12 -

Ratings -- Societe Centrale de Reassurance ------------------------ 12-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Morocco

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Jul-2011 BBB/-- --/--

24-Mar-2010 BBB+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 19-Jul-2011