TEXT-S&P ratings - Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
Ratings -- Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. --------------------- 15-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Operative
builders
Mult. CUSIP6: 75972C
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--
23-May-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
27-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 11.75% sr unsecd nts due 05/18/2015 B+ 15-Mar-2012
US$300 mil 13.% sr unsecd nts due 03/10/2016 B+ 15-Mar-2012
US$300 mil 13.% Sr Unsecd nts due 03/10/2016 B+ 15-Mar-2012