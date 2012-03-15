FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.
March 15, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. --------------------- 15-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Operative

builders

Mult. CUSIP6: 75972C

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

23-May-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

27-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 11.75% sr unsecd nts due 05/18/2015 B+ 15-Mar-2012

US$300 mil 13.% sr unsecd nts due 03/10/2016 B+ 15-Mar-2012

US$300 mil 13.% Sr Unsecd nts due 03/10/2016 B+ 15-Mar-2012

