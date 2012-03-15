TEXT-S&P publishes Russian banking industry country risk assessment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has said that Russia’s banking industry remains vulnerable to commodity price cycles and high single party concentrations in lending.

In a report published March 14, 2012, titled “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia”, Standard & Poor’s cited the poor credit standing of the country’s nonexport economy as a weakness for the banking sector.

The report said there had been limited regulatory success in curtailing intragroup lending and high concentrations in loans to single borrowers.

It also said Russia’s shallow domestic capital markets limit banks’ ability to raise long-term domestic currency funds.

Positively, the report noted that a slowdown in credit growth and a correction in real estate markets in 2008-2009 reduced economic imbalances.

Russia’s recurring current account surplus and large external net asset position were further positive factors, the report said, adding that the country’s banks were expanding their funding with retail deposits.