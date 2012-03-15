TEXT-S&P ratings - Honda Canada Finance Inc.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

Ratings -- Honda Canada Finance Inc. ------------------------------ 15-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Personal credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 43812Z

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

