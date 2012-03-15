FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Berlian Laju Tanker to 'RD'
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Berlian Laju Tanker to 'RD'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia-based Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk’s (BLT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘RD’ (Restricted Default) from ‘C’.

The rating on BLT’s USD400m senior unsecured notes due 2014, issued by BLT Finance B.V. and guaranteed by BLT, has been affirmed at ‘C’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR5’. This is in line with Fitch’s ‘Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers’ dated 24 November 2009.

The downgrade comes after BLT failed to cure its default on the debt instruments listed in the company’s announcement on 27 February 2012.

BLT had announced a debt standstill on 26 January 2012. In its debt standstill announcement the company said that the consolidated entity would temporarily cease making repayments on its loans, bonds and lease facilities, excluding repayments on the debt and leases assumed by PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk.

