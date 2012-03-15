TEXT-S&P summary: Veneto Banca SCPA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

Summary analysis -- Veneto Banca SCPA ----------------------------- 15-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

18-Oct-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The rating on Veneto Banca reflects its ‘bbb’ anchor, which we base on our opinion of the banking system in Italy, under our criteria. In our view, Veneto Banca has an “adequate” business position, underpinned by its strong franchise in the wealthy Veneto region and benefitting from what we see as a local customer base and strong record of local shareholder support. We view the bank’s capital and earnings as “adequate,” reflecting our expectations that the bank’s RAC ratio will remain at 7.2%-7.5% over the next 18-24 months, supported by further capital injection from shareholders. Our assessment of the bank’s risk position as “moderate” is based on our view of its modest asset quality metrics, previous rapid expansion through acquisitions, and some execution risks from the recently acquired Banca Intermobiliare that are not fully reflected in the RAC ratio. Veneto Banca’s funding is “average,” in our opinion, benefitting from its deep and stable retail funding base. We view the bank’s liquidity as “adequate,” further enhanced by its recently completed securitization and its use of facilities provided by the European Central Bank.