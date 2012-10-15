TEXT-S&P lowers rating on Signum Vanguard Series 2011-1 to 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to ‘A-’ from ‘A’ its rating on the secured fixed-rate notes issued under Signum Vanguard Ltd.’s series 2011-1 transaction (see list below).

Today’s rating action follows our lowering of the long-term corporate credit rating on the reference entity of the transaction’s single-name credit default swap (CDS).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

“Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors,” April 6, 2012 “Principles Of Credit Ratings,” Feb. 16, 2011 “Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Swap Agreement Criteria,” June 1, 1999 “Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Synthetic Securities Match Investor Preferences,” June 1, 1999

RATING LOWERED

Signum Vanguard Ltd.

Series 2011-1 secured fixed-rate notes due March 2021

To From Amount

A- A JPY5.0 bil.

The transaction’s closing date was Feb. 2, 2011.