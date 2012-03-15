TEXT-S&P reports on recovery prospects for European retailers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Recovery ratings on speculative-grade retailers will stay stable in 2012, according to a report published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services titled “Recovery Prospects For European Retailers Will Hold Firm Despite Tough Economic Climate.”

Speculative-grade retailers are experiencing difficult times, and we believe that the retail sector will see low sales volumes and consumer spending in 2012, in line with our forecast of a mild recession in Europe in the first half of the year.

However, as the report points out, we do not expect these factors to have a material effect on our recovery ratings on the seven speculative-grade retail companies on which we have recovery ratings, even though we think they could be subject to further downgrades and negative outlook revisions. This is because we have already assumed an economic downturn and reduced consumer spending in our hypothetical default scenarios.

Over the past two years, the number of retail companies with recovery ratings has increased significantly in Europe. Speculative-grade retailers have turned to the bond markets to refinance existing bank debt or to help finance leveraged buyouts in the face of banks’ increasing reluctance to lend.

“We believe that the speculative-grade retailers in our portfolio have established and recognized brands and good market positions, and therefore would likely be reorganized on a going-concern basis in an event of default,” said Standard & Poor’s recovery analyst Marie-Aude Vialle.

“We think these brands and market positions would remain valuable for potential buyers in a distressed scenario. We would expect more severe losses, however, if the retailers were liquidated rather than sold as going concerns, because they tend to have limited tangible assets and rely heavily on brand value.”

Our assumption of recovery prospects on retailers’ debt differs materially between issuers. This is particularly true for secured debt, on which we maintain the majority of our recovery ratings in the retail sector. The divergence in recovery prospects is due to the varying size of the secured debt instruments, the amount of prior-ranking liabilities, and our valuation at the point of default.

Having said that, the average recovery prospects on the secured debt of retailers are broadly in line with those on the secured debt of all the companies we rate, that is, at the high end of the meaningful (50%-70%) category.

We think that recovery ratings in our retail portfolio should remain at this level in 2012, despite the vulnerability of European retailers as a whole to another potential economic downturn.