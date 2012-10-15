FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Stichting Stadgenoot
October 15, 2012 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Stichting Stadgenoot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)-

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Stichting Stadgenoot -------------------------- 15-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Housing programs

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2011 AA/-- AA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘AA’ rating on Stichting Stadgenoot (Stadgenoot) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘aa’ and our opinion that there is a “low” likelihood that Stadgenoot would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+ unsolicited rating).

