TEXT-Fitch assigns SCUF DA Mar 2012-01 expected rating

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Mar 2012-01 - an ABS transaction - an expected rating as follows:

INR2,357.7m purchaser payouts: ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The small business loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited (SCUF, the “originator” or “seller”, ‘Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).

The expected rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of Jan 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SCUF’s origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,357.7m, as of the cut-off date of 28 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be provided in the form of a fixed deposit with the account bank, in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 10.0% of outstanding principal balance, as of 28 February 2012.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction’s financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch’s websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.