TEXT-S&P summary: ATAC SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

Summary analysis -- ATAC SpA -------------------------------------- 15-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

19-Mar-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

23-Jul-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

15-Feb-2008 A/A-2 A/A-2

Rationale

The long-term rating on Rome’s transport operator, ATAC SpA, is equalized with the long-term rating on the City of Rome (Rome; BBB+/Negative/--), reflecting Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the city would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to ATAC in an event of financial distress.

We consider ATAC to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our criteria for rating GREs, our rating approach is based on our view of ATAC’s “critical” role for and “integral” link with the City of Rome as a key service provider in the city and surrounding territories, as our criteria define these terms.