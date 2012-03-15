TEXT-S&P assigns rtgs to Kutxabank's Spanish mortgage covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we assigned our BBB/Negative/A-2 counterparty credit ratings to Kutxabank--the entity created from the merger of BBK, Kutxa, and Vital.

-- On Feb. 13, we therefore also withdrew our counterparty credit ratings on Kutxa, as a consequence of its merger with BBK and Vital.

-- Today, we have assigned a ‘AA+’ rating to Kutxabank’s mortgage covered bonds. As we have now assigned a rating to Kutxabank’s covered bonds, we have consequently withdrawn our ratings on Kutxa’s mortgage covered bonds.

-- Our ratings on Kutxabank’s covered bonds incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria. Any further rating action on Kutxabank would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. Therefore, the outlook is negative, to reflect the negative outlook on the issuer.

Kutxabank is the entity created from the merger of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque savings banks--Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK), Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzcoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa), and Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava (Vital).

The covered bonds transferred from Kutxa to Kutxabank are senior secured debt issued by Kutxa. According to our criteria, we view the covered bond ratings as issue ratings that are linked to that on the issuer (see “Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,” published on Dec. 16, 2009). Following our review, we have therefore withdrawn our ratings on Kutxa’s cedulas hipotecarias.