TEXT-Fitch ups SCOR to 'A+';outlook stable

The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’
Junior subordinated debt: upgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities IFS ratings are upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co (formerly SCOR Global Life US Re Insurance Co)
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
Fitch has withdrawn SCOR Global P&C Ireland Ltd’s IFS rating as the company does not operate anymore and transferred all its reinsurance obligations to SCOR UK Co Ltd. Fitch has also withdrawn SCOR Rueckversicherung (Deutschland) AG’s rating as this entity no longer exists following its merger with SCOR Global Life S.E.
The Short Term ratings of SCOR S.E. have also been withdrawn as the company cancelled its Commercial Paper programme after full repayment.