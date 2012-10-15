TEXT-S&P ratings - Republican Investment Company (RIC) OJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Republican Investment Company (RIC) OJSC --------------- 15-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: General

government, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Oct-2012 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================