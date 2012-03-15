TEXT-S&P rates RWE's proposed GBP750 Mil. securities 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Germany-based integrated utility RWE AG will issue additional junior subordinated hybrid securities to further strengthen its balance sheet.

-- We assess the proposed securities as having intermediate equity content, in line with RWE’s existing hybrid capital.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB’ issue rating to the proposed securities to reflect their subordination and optional deferability.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BBB’ long-term issue rating to the proposed, perpetual , optionally deferrable, and subordinated capital securities to be issued by German integrated utility RWE AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The proposed transaction has a volume of GBP750 million.

We consider the proposed securities to have intermediate equity content because they meet our criteria, for at least seven years, in terms of subordination and permanence and are deferrable at the company’s discretion.

The issuance of the proposed hybrid securities does not affect our view of the intermediate equity content of RWE’s existing hybrid capital of EUR1.75 billion and Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million. Our classification of the existing hybrid instruments as having intermediate equity content is consistent with our criteria for determining equity content at the time those instruments were issued and does not conflict with our classification of the proposed securities.

The ‘BBB’ issue rating on the proposed securities results from notching down from our ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating (CCR) on RWE. The two-notch differential between the issue rating and the CCR reflects the application of our notching methodology, which calls for:

-- A one-notch deduction for subordination because the CCR on RWE is investment grade (i.e. higher than ‘BB+'); and

-- An additional one-notch deduction for payment flexibility to reflect that the deferral of interest is optional and that the CCR is at an investment-grade level.

The notching of the proposed securities is linked to our perception of a currently relatively low likelihood of deferral. Should our perception change, we may increase the notching significantly and, in relative terms, more quickly than a revision of the CCR.

In addition, given our view of the intermediate equity content of the proposed securities, we allocate 50% of the related payments on the securities as a fixed charge and 50% as an equivalent of a common dividend, in line with our hybrid capital criteria. The 50% treatment (of principal and accrued interest) also applies to the adjustment of debt.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT‘S PERMANENCE

Although the proposed securities are perpetual, they can be called at any time for tax, rating, or accounting events. In addition, RWE can repurchase the notes in the open market or redeem them for cash as of the first call date, seven years after issuance and every five years thereafter.

The interest to be paid on the proposed securities will increase by an additional 75 basis points in March 2039. We consider that this significant step-up, unmitigated by any current commitment to replace the instrument at that time, provides an incentive for RWE to redeem the instrument on that call date.

Consequently, in accordance with our criteria, we will no longer recognize the instrument as having intermediate equity content after the first call date, since the remaining period until its economic maturity would then be less than 20 years. However, we classify the instrument’s equity content as intermediate until the first call date as long as we believe that the loss of the beneficial intermediate equity content treatment will not cause the instrument to be called at that point. RWE’s willingness to maintain or replace the instrument in the event of a reclassification of equity content to minimal is underpinned by its statement of intent.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT‘S DEFERABILITY

In our view, RWE’s option to defer payment on the proposed securities is discretionary. This means that RWE may elect not to pay accrued interest on an interest payment date as it has no obligation to do so. However, any outstanding deferred interest payment will have to be settled in cash if in an ordinary general meeting RWE’s shareholders decide on the payment of a dividend, or if RWE pays interest on, redeems, or repurchases equally ranking or junior securities. We see this as a negative factor. However, this condition remains acceptable under our methodology because once the issuer has settled the deferred amount, it can still choose to defer on the next interest payment date.

RWE retains the option to defer coupons throughout the instrument’s life, and although cumulative, the deferred payments won’t be compounded, supporting our assessment of intermediate equity content.

KEY FACTORS IN OUR ASSESSMENT OF THE INSTRUMENT‘S SUBORDINATION

The proposed securities (and coupons) are intended to constitute direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of RWE. The proposed securities rank senior to common and preferred shares and pari passu with the EUR1.75 billion subordinated fixed-to-floating-rate notes RWE issued in 2010 and the CHF250 million subordinated resettable notes issued in 2011 and due in April 2072.

