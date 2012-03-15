TEXT-S&P reports on European airline performance For 2012

March 15 - Most European airlines are well positioned for a harsher economic climate in 2012, with substantial financial flexibility and good liquidity positions, according to a report published by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services titled “How Well Prepared Are European Airlines For The Turbulence Of Another Recession?”

According to Standard & Poor’s economists’ downside credit scenario, a recession would likely not affect the ratings on European carriers Deutsche Lufthansa AG (BBB-/Stable/A-3) and British Airways PLC (BB-/Stable/--) because their strong liquidity positions should cushion them against short-term industry shocks or unavailability of funding. In contrast, SAS AB (B-/Negative/--) would in our opinion be vulnerable to weakening conditions.

“From our analysis, we believe the airlines would be able to cope with a recession where GDP drops about 2% in their home markets,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Olli Rouhiainen. “However, a steeper decline in GDP could lead to downgrades. And continuing high oil prices could significantly harm airlines’ profitability.”

Under our base-case economic scenario, we forecast that demand for air travel will decline in 2012 for the airlines we rate. We anticipate that revenue passenger kilometers--that is, the number of seat kilometers flown on which the airline earns revenues--could fall as far as 2% this year.

“Under this base-case scenario, we envisage a slight recovery in demand in 2013, in line with our economic forecast that sees some improvement in the economic environment,” said Mr Rouhiainen. “We assume that the airlines would be able to maintain average prices at 2011 levels, and that they would take a proactive stance to reduce capacity when necessary.”

Under our base case, the airlines will maintain financial ratios above the levels we consider rating-commensurate. Yet we see limited scope for upgrades in the short term due to our view of the risks stemming from the weak economic outlook and the airlines’ high operational gearing.

Even under our more pessimistic theoretical scenario of a recession in 2012, we do not see airlines’ profitability falling to the extent that it did in the last recession. This is primarily because we anticipate a decline in GDP in the major markets of about 2% rather than the 5% decline that the U.K. and Germany experienced in the last recession.

The European airline sector continued to recover in 2011, albeit stalling somewhat in the second half of the year. The operating results of rated European airlines continued to reflect the significant rebound in profitability that began in 2010. This is in contrast to the deep trough of early 2009, when ticket prices and sales plunged, leading many airlines to record operating losses that compromised their credit quality.