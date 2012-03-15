TEXT-Fitch assigns Russia's Inter RAO UES 'BB+' rating;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based JSC Inter RAO UES (Inter RAO) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘BB+’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'. Fitch has also assigned Inter RAO Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs of ‘B’. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Inter RAO’s ratings are driven by support from and linkage with its indirect majority shareholder, the Russian Federation (‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’), in accordance with Fitch’s parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. Fitch assesses Inter RAO’s credit strength at two notches below that of the state due to the strategic importance of the company to the national economy and its position in cross-border power trading, majority state ownership, which Fitch expects to continue in the medium term, and in-kind and cash contributions of over RUB310bn over the past few years. In the absence of any material changes to its linkage with the sovereign, any rating or Outlook revision for the Russian Federation would be replicated for Inter RAO, maintaining the two-notch Long-term IDR differential.

Fitch assesses Inter RAO’s standalone credit profile in the ‘BB’ category, but notes that this may be subject to change due to the likely dynamic development of its business and financial profile. Following a series of equity contributions from the state, asset swaps and acquisitions, Inter RAO became the third-largest power generation company in Russia by installed electric capacity and the largest domestic power retail company with a 15% market share. Additionally, Inter RAO benefits from a near-monopoly position in cross-border power trading between Russia and several neighbouring countries.

Inter RAO’s leverage fluctuated over 2007-2010. In 2010, it reported FFO adjusted net leverage of 1.3x and FFO interest coverage of 4.4x. According to its conservative ratings case, Fitch expects Inter RAO’s leverage to peak at about 1.7x in 2013, and FFO interest coverage to stay between 5.5x and 9x in 2011-2014, despite a sharp increase in debt to finance capex.

At 30 June 2011, Inter RAO had unadjusted debt of RUB49.8bn, up from RUB38.5bn at end-2010. Of this, 90% was long term. Short-term debt of RUB5.1bn compared well with RUB51.4bn in cash. Fitch expects Inter RAO to have generated RUB30.6bn operating cash flow in 2011, before RUB44.8bn capex, dividends and acquisitions. Inter RAO’s debt repayment profile is comfortable, with most debt repayments falling due in 2013-2015.

On 2 March 2012, Inter RAO reported that it reached an agreement to sell its 26.43% stake in Enel OGK-5 to a consortium of investors for a cash consideration of USD625m (RUB18.4bn) along with a share in potential proceeds of the consortium from the investment depending on its performance. This transaction, together with prior disposals of minority stakes for RUB8.2bn, improves Inter RAO’s cash position and will help it meet its potential obligations.

Fitch has a stable outlook for the Russian power utility sector. The agency does not expect significant power volume growth in 2012, and power and heat price increases in the medium term are likely to fall below the expected 15% annual price increase for natural gas, which accounts for half the fuel consumption of Russian power utilities. Fitch believes that within two years, leading Russian geographically-diversified operators of gas or hydro power stations with strong credit metrics could be rated investment grade. This will also depend on regulatory developments.