TEXT-S&P summary: Vattenfall AB

Oct 15 -

Summary analysis -- Vattenfall AB --------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

30-Jun-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR15 bil med-term note Prog 07/01/1994: sr

unsecd A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR500 mil 5.375% med-term nts due 04/29/2024 A- 09-Dec-2011

SEK495 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

04/27/2015 A- 09-Dec-2011

¿5 bil 5.61% med-term nts ser 22 due 07/25/2016 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR850 mil 5.75% med-term nts ser 141 due

12/05/2013 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR650 mil 6.75% med-term nts ser 142 due

01/31/2019 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR1.1 bil 5.25% med-term nts ser 147 due

03/17/2016 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR500 mil 4.125% med-term nts ser 146 due

03/18/2013 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR1.1 bil 6.25% med-term nts ser 148 due

03/17/2021 A- 09-Dec-2011

¿1 bil 6.875% med-term nts due 04/15/2039 A- 09-Dec-2011

¿350 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 12/16/2019 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR1.35 bil 4.25% med-term nts due 05/19/2014 A- 09-Dec-2011

EUR500 mil 5.% med-term nts ser 118 due

06/18/2018 A- 09-Dec-2011

CHF200 mil 3.375% med-term nts due 02/27/2015 A- 09-Dec-2011

¿1 bil 3.1% med-term nts ser 41 due 09/10/2018 A- 09-Dec-2011

¿1 bil 2.6% med-term nts ser 39 due 06/24/2013 A- 09-Dec-2011

CHF375 mil 3.125% med-term nts ser 144 due

02/11/2013 A- 09-Dec-2011

SEK1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 157 due

04/22/2013 A- 21-Dec-2011

SEK2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 158 due

05/22/2013 A- 21-Dec-2011

EUR15 bil med-term note Prog 07/01/1994: sub BBB+ 09-Dec-2011

EUR1 bil var rate fxd/fltg callable perp

hybrid BBB- 09-Dec-2011

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR2 bil A-2 09-Dec-2011

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK15 bil A-2 09-Dec-2011

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based multi-utility Vattenfall AB reflect the group’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bbb+', based on the group’s “strong” business risk profile and “significant” financial risk profile. They further include one notch of uplift based on our methodology for rating government-related entities (GREs) and our opinion that there is a “moderate” likelihood that the owner, the government of the Kingdom of Sweden (AAA/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Vattenfall in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Vattenfall’s “strong” link with the government, given the state’s 100% ownership and “limited” role.