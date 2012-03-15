TEXT-S&P affirms Aeroports de Paris 'A+' rating;outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- France-based airport operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP) has announced that it is to acquire 38% of Turkey-based airport operator TAV Havalimanlari and 49% of sister company TAV Yatirim Holding.

-- Although we expect this acquisition to weaken ADP’s credit metrics, under our base-case scenario we forecast that funds from operations to debt will weaken to about 20%, before gradually improving, which we see as commensurate with the current rating.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘A+’ long-term corporate credit rating on ADP.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of France.

Rating Action

On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A+’ long-term corporate credit rating on France-based airport operator Aeroports de Paris (ADP). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The affirmation follows ADP’s announcement, on March 11, 2012, that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 38% of Turkey-based airport operator TAV Havalimanlari, and 49% of Turkey-based airport construction company TAV Yatirim Holding (together TAV; both not rated). The total cash consideration for the acquisition, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, is $923 million (about EUR700 million).