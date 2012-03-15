TEXT-S&P:Ameristar rating unaffected by acquisition

March 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the recent announcement by Las Vegas-based casino operator Ameristar Casinos Inc. (BB-/Stable/--) that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire all of the equity interests of Creative Casinos of Louisiana LLC from Creative Casinos LLC does not affect our rating or rating outlook on the company. Creative Casinos, which holds the last riverboat gaming license available in Louisiana under current law, planned to build a casino in Lake Charles. Pending regulatory approval and an extension of the deadline to commence construction by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ameristar intends to move forward with the project and has proposed a significant expansion of Creative Casino’s design.

Ameristar’s leverage remains slightly elevated following last year’s recapitalization transaction; operating lease-adjusted leverage was 5.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we expected Ameristar to more aggressively pursue expansion opportunities following the recapitalization, and we believe the Lake Charles gaming market can support an additional casino of this scale. Furthermore, while we believe Ameristar will generate relatively flat revenue and EBITDA in 2012 compared to 2011, we expect it to generate substantial free operating cash flow, at least in line with the approximately $170 million generated in 2011. In our view, this strong cash generation should allow Ameristar to fund this development over the next few years without meaningfully impairing its financial profile. Given Ameristar’s publicly stated interest in developing in other markets, including Massachusetts, we have considered a scenario where it raises some additional debt to complete the Lake Charles development and preserve liquidity to pursue additional opportunities. Still, even under this scenario, we believe leverage would remain below 5.5x, a level we view as in line with the current rating based on our assessment of Ameristar’s business risk profile.