#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Wolters Kluwer's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wolters Kluwer N.V.’s (WK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB+', and the Short-term IDR at ‘F2’. Fitch has also affirmed WK’s subordinated notes at ‘BBB-'.

Fitch has subsequently withdrawn all the ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s rating coverage in this sector. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of this issuer.

