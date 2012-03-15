FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes issues supported by DSAA off watch neg
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes issues supported by DSAA off watch neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today removed from CreditWatch the issue ratings on two issuances supported by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S. (DSAA). We initially placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on Oct. 18, 2011, pending our review of the relevant issuance documentation. We have now completed our review and removed the CreditWatch. We are affirming the issue ratings at ‘AA+'.

The two issuances are issued by special purpose vehicles to provide financing for the State of Israel. The cash flows for the respective issuances are partially supported by the DSAA.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Israel (State of)

Senior Secured* AA+ AA+/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.