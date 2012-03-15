TEXT-Fitch affirms Tata Chemicals at 'BB+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Tata Chemicals Limited’s (TCL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating and National Long-Term rating at ‘BB+’ and ‘Fitch AA(ind)', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects TCL’s overall stable financial profile in FY11 (financial year ending March) and 9MFY12, marked by its sufficient cash balance (FY11: INR13.5bn, FY10: INR11.6bn) and reasonable profitability. Although revenue grew by 15.3% yoy to INR109bn in FY11, operating profitability declined to 16.5% from 19% during the same period. The latter was due to unexpected shutdowns of its urea plant in India due to converter failure and soda ash plant in UK due to severe winter. Consequently, TCL’s net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) at FYE11 increased slightly to 2.4x (FYE10: 2.1x).

For 9MFY12, net revenues were INR102.6bn (9MFY11: INR82.6bn) and operating EBITDA margin was 17.1% (16.8%). On basis of 9MFY12 financials, Fitch expects annualised net financial leverage for the company at end-FY12 to be below 2.2x, though gross debt could increase to INR62bn from INR57bn in FY11.

The ratings also continue to factor in the strong business position of the company as the world’s second-largest and India’s largest soda ash producer, as well as its well-diversified customer base and product offerings. The ratings are also underpinned by the integrated nature of TCL’s Indian business operations, widening demand-supply gap for fertilizers in India, continued Government of India’s support to the fertiliser industry and TCL’s 15-year track record as an efficient urea producer.

The affirmation continues to reflect the rising input and energy costs, cyclicality of the soda ash industry, modest size of TCL in the Indian fertilizer industry, and susceptibility of fertilizer business to regulatory changes. However, these risks are, to some extent, mitigated by TCL’s ability to pass on cost increases to customers and adequate budgetary allocations in recent years to ensure the overall release of fertiliser subsidy in a timely manner.

Fitch notes that company has followed a debt-funded inorganic growth policy to increase capacities and secure supplies. Thus, any large debt-lead capex or acquisition will remain a key rating sensitivity.

Positive rating guidelines for TCL’s IDR and the National Long-term rating include net financial leverage being sustained below 1.5x and below 2x, respectively. Any adverse change in the fertiliser subsidy policy or a large debt-led capex or acquisition that leads to net financial leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis would be negative for the ratings.

Established in 1939, TCL is a part of the multi-billion dollar Indian conglomerate - Tata. TCL’s major business interests are inorganic chemicals (soda ash, salt, sodium bicarbonate) and farm inputs (fertilisers, pesticides, speciality nutrients, seeds). The company has its manufacturing facilities in India, UK, USA and Kenya.

Rating actions on TCL’s instruments:

- INR36bn bank facilities: affirmed at ‘Fitch AA(ind)'/ ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR2bn commercial paper programme (part of the fund-based working capital limits): affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'