TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Nissan Auto Lease Trust 2012-B; presale issued

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Outlooks to the notes issued by Nissan Auto Lease Trust (NALT) 2012-B:

--Class A-1 asset-backed notes ‘F1+sf’;

--Class A-2a asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-2b asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable;

--Class A-3 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; and

--Class A-4 asset-backed notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Stable Collateral Quality: The weighted average (WA) FICO score of 745 is consistent with prime auto lease ABS and indicates a strong credit quality lessee. The pool is primarily composed of 39-month leases, has seasoning of more than 11 months, and has a residual composition consistent with prior pools.

Consistent CE Structure: 2012-B incorporates a sequential-pay structure. Initial credit enhancement (CE) is 17.50% of the initial securitization value, growing to 18.50% of the initial securitization value. Excess spread is expected to be 5.28%.

Strong Credit and Residual Losses: Credit and residual losses on NMAC’s portfolio and recent NALT securitizations have declined significantly from the elevated levels seen in 2007 and 2008. This is supported by the improved obligor credit quality and a strong wholesale used vehicle market resulting in higher recovery rates.

Improved Residual Maturity Diversification: While Fitch remains cautious of the potential impact of general economic weakness and rising fuel prices on demand for used vehicles, residual realizations have improved in recent years. The concentration of residual maturities has improved compared with 2012-A.

Unhedged Floating-Rate Class A-2b: The class A-2b notes in 2012-B are expected to pay interest on a floating-rate basis while the assets pay a fixed rate and will not be hedged. As such, Fitch has stressed the transaction structure using its ‘AAA’ LIBOR-up stressed assumptions.

Uncertain Macroeconomic Conditions: The stability of the U.S. and global economic recovery remains a concern, as economic deterioration could lead to increased losses in 2012-B.

