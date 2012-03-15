TEXT-S&P:Applying new sovereign default rts/assumps in CDO eval 5.1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - In a recent report, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services provided guidance on how its new default and correlation assumptions for sovereign assets in collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) can be incorporated into CDO Evaluator 5.1. Standard & Poor’s uses CDO Evaluator 5.1 to assess default risk in portfolios with bivariate/emerging markets risk.

We view an asset as having bivariate risk when the following two types of default risk are present at the same time:

-- The obligor’s own default risk, which is represented by the issuer credit rating if the asset is a rated corporate asset, or the issue rating if the asset is a rated municipal or structured finance asset; and

-- The likelihood that a sovereign government could restrict the debt obligor from having access to the foreign exchange needed to satisfy the obligor’s foreign exchange debt service obligations, which is represented by a transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk assessment (see “Methodology: Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments,” published May 18, 2009).

We published the full report, “How To Incorporate New Sovereign Default Rates And Correlation Assumptions Into CDO Evaluator 5.1,” on March 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. For more information on Standard & Poor’s new default and correlation assumptions for sovereign assets, see “Methodology And Assumptions: Default And Correlation Parameters For Sovereign Debt Assets In CDOs,” published March 13, 2012.