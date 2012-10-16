TEXT-Fitch affirms ENN at 'BBB'; off rating watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based ENN Energy Holdings Limited’s (ENN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘BBB’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Positive.

The rating action follows the withdrawal of ENN’s and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s (Sinopec, ‘A+'/Stable) joint bid to acquire a controlling stake in China Gas Holdings (CGH) initiated in December 2011. Given the size of CGH - its total assets amounted to HKD31.9bn at end-March 2012 - the offer would have impaired ENN’s credit profile through heavy debt funding.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that ENN will be able to continue improving its operating profile and financial metrics over the next two to three years, in the absence of large acquisitions and material increase in cash returns to shareholders. Given there are few domestic city gas operators of CGH’s scale, Fitch believes opportunities for major acquisitions would be limited.

ENN continues to generate growing income from its piped natural gas business, supported by China’s urbanisation, the government’s 12th Five-Year Plan to encourage use of natural gas, and rising penetration of natural gas usage in the cities in which the company operates. ENN reported double digit growth in total number of customers in H112, with growth of 21.5% in residential and 29.2% in commercial & industrial users. Revenue grew at a similar rate of 21.8% during the same period.

The company has operations across more than 100 cities and projects, with a population of 62.3 million at end-June 2012 that can potentially be connected by gas pipeline networks. The low penetration rate of natural gas in China of around 4% offers opportunities for deeper penetration in both existing projects and areas that are currently not connected by gas pipeline networks.

As gas penetration continues to rise, contributions from the highly profitable connection fees will shrink. In H112, share of revenues and gross profits from connection fees accounted for 19.3% and 43.7%, respectively, down from 22.7% and 54.5% in 2011. However, connection fees will remain a large and sustainable source of cash flows for ENN and Chinese city gas operators alike given the potential for higher penetration.

The current regulatory framework, while generally supportive of city gas operators, is evolving. There are uncertainties over price controls on input gas prices and pass-through to residential and commercial users. ENN benefits from more than 60% (H112: 66.6%) of its volumes being sold to commercial and industrial customers, where the pass-through of higher input costs are swifter than with the residential segment.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

-FFO net adjusted leverage rising above 4x (end-2011: 1.8x) on a sustained basis

-FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 4x (5.8x) on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

-FFO net adjusted leverage falling below 2x on a sustained basis

-FFO fixed charge coverage rising above 6x on a sustained basis