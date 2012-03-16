TEXT-Fitch cuts Radium Life to 'BB+(twn)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Taiwan-based property developer Radium Life Tech. Corp. Ltd’s (RLT) National Long-Term Rating to ‘BB+(twn)’ from ‘BBB(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected performance of RLT’s investment property and hotel operations. Rental for its mall located at Taipei Station was constrained by competitive pressure and low profit-sharing between RLT and its tenants, despite full occupancy. For FY11, RLT’s recurring EBITDA interest coverage was less than 1x. Fitch expects the low recurring EBITDA interest coverage to persist unless RLT is able to significantly increase its rental collections or lower its operating cost structure over the medium term.

Radium’s only hotel, Radium-Kagaya, experienced weak occupancy rates averaging at 35% in 2011 amid weaker economic sentiment and lower tourist arrivals from Japan (one of the key markets) after Japan’s earthquake and tsunami incident in March 2011. The hotel has yet to break even since becoming operational in December 2010.

RLT’s credit profile is supported by its proven track record in property development activities and quality locations of its property development projects that have close proximity to rapid transit stations in Taipei’s metropolitan area. Its practice of pre-selling projects not only augments funding needed for development costs, but also provides significant visibility on demand and market viability. Furthermore, for most of its projects, RLT incurs minimal upfront costs as it does not need to acquire land bank. Instead, land is provided by the local government and in return the government receives a portion of the completed units from RLT.

The rating, however, is constrained by RLT’s small operational scale and limited geographical diversification. RLT’s large working capital requirements also result in significant volatility in leverage and liquidity over the medium term.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that recurring income, though lower than previously expected, will provide sufficient coverage to interest on debt financing investment properties, and that development risks will remain manageable.

Fitch may consider negative rating action if recurring EBITDA to non-property development related interest expense is less than 2x and/or available liquidity (sum of unrestricted cash, undrawn committed credit facilities and expected free cash flow over the next 12 months) to total short-term debt is less than 1x on a sustained basis. Fitch estimates that these measures were 4.09x and 0.87x, respectively in 2011.

No positive action is currently envisaged over the next 12-24 months given the constraints posed by RLT’s small size. Fitch may consider positive rating action if the company’s recurring EBITDA exceeds TWD1.5bn per annum and recurring income EBITDA to total interest expense exceeds 1.5x.