TEXT-Fitch rate PLN Bonds at 'BBB-(EXP)'
October 16, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rate PLN Bonds at 'BBB-(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating expectations ‘BBB-(EXP)’ to the bond issuance plan the State Electricity Company (PLN; ‘BBB-’ / Stable) are denominated in USD for a period of 30 years. Bonds will be issued under a global debenture program (global medium term notes) of USD 2 billion.

The bonds are rated equal to PLN because the bonds will reflect the company’s liability for direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured. Final ranking of new debt securities will be based on the suitability of the information between the final documentation and information has been received.

The results of these bonds will be used for capital expenditures and general needs PLN other companies. In accordance with the Parent-Subsidiary Linkage methodology, ranks PLN equated with parent ratings, namely the Government of Indonesia based on the strong bond between the two.

For more information, refer to the current credit report issued by Fitch PLN July 18, 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

What could change the rating?

Positive: The development in the future that can be individually and collectively, triggering an increase ranking include:

- Measures positive ranking on Indonesia’s sovereign ratings if not weaken ties with the government of the legal, operational and strategic.

Negative: developments in the future that could, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include:

- Measures negative ranking on Indonesia’s sovereign ratings.

- The weakening of ties with the government. According to Fitch’s view, this is not going to happen in the medium term.

