TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rtgs to Paragon Mortgages (No.17)

Oct 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Paragon Mortgages (No.17)’s class A, B, and C notes. At closing, Paragon Mortgages (No.17) will also issue unrated class D notes.

-- A pool of first-ranking buy-to-let loans (secured against properties located in England and Wales) originated after 2010 will collateralize the notes.

-- Paragon Mortgages (No.17) is a U.K. buy-to-let RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Paragon Mortgages (No.17) PLC’s class A, B and C notes. At closing Paragon Mortgages (No.17) will also issue unrated class D notes (see list below).

Paragon Mortgages (2010) Ltd. (Paragon) is the originator; the Paragon Group Of Companies PLC will act as mortgage administrator through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Moorgate Asset Administration Ltd. Paragon originated all the loans in the pool since 2010, many of which have different features from the loans in earlier Paragon transactions that we rated.

The transaction will have a prefunding period of six months, during which the proceeds of the notes in excess of the mortgage portfolio balance will be used to purchase new mortgages.

Moorgate Asset Administration will act as the mortgage administrator for all of the loans in the transaction. Homeloan Management Ltd. is the back-up administrator.

Paragon, a specialized and experienced buy-to-let lender and servicer, originated a number of transactions before 2007 but stopped originating mortgages between 2008 and 2010. Paragon Mortgages (No.17) will be the first transaction from Paragon that we will rate since 2007, and Paragon’s second securitization since it resumed lending in 2010.

Our ratings reflect our assessment of the main features of the transaction, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction.

We incorporated in our analysis all the structural features of the transaction and the results indicate that the levels of credit enhancement available to the tranches are sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow stresses to the assigned rating levels.

RATINGS LIST

Paragon Mortgages (No.17) PLC

GBP200 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. GBP)

A AAA (sf) 175.0

B AA (sf) 10.5

C A (sf) 10.0

D NR 4.5

NR--Not rated.