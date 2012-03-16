TEXT-Fitch affirms Titan Petrokimia Nusantara at 'A+(idn)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based polyethylene (PE) producer PT Titan Petrokimia Nusantara’s (TPN) National Long-Term rating at ‘A+(idn)’ with Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed TPN’s IDR73bn rupiah bond and IDR200bn Islamic bond, both due in June 2015, at ‘A+(idn)'.

The rating actions follow a review of TPN and its linkages with its 95% majority shareholder, Malaysia’s Titan Chemicals Corp. Sdn. Bhd. (Titan Chemicals). In line with Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Rating methodology the ratings of TPN are linked to that of Titan Chemicals, reflecting the strong track record of tangible support from the latter. The credit profile of Titan Chemicals remains much stronger than that of TPN on a standalone basis, reflecting its dominant market position in Malaysia, scale, product diversity, vertical integration and healthy financial profile. The ratings also recognise the strategic importance of the Indonesian market to Titan Chemical’s 100% owner, South-Korea based Honam Petrochemical Corp (Honam).

TPN sources nearly all its raw materials for its manufacturing operations and finished products for its trading business from Titan Chemicals, which account for about 85% of TPN’s operational cash costs. Titan Chemicals grants TPN substantial payment flexibility, indirectly funding most of TPN’s working capital requirements. This is illustrated in trade payables to Titan Chemicals amounting to USD150m as at end-2011, compared with external borrowings of only USD30m. Titan Chemicals has also extended corporate guarantees on two of TPN’s bank lines, which remain un-utilised.

Honam recently announced plans of expanding its petrochemical operations in Indonesia. As its only operational subsidiary in Indonesia at present, Fitch believes it will be in Honam’s interest to maintain the continuity and smooth running of TPN, given potential reputational risks associated with any operational/supply disruptions.

TPN’s standalone credit profile remains weak, with thin and volatile EBITDA margins, given limited backward integration. The company’s EBITDA margins depend on spreads between ethylene (its main raw material) and PE (its product). Low ethylene-PE spreads resulted in TPN’s EBITDA margins falling to less than 1% in 2011 and 2010. TPN’s total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR was high at 13.4x in FY11 and 23.6x in FY10, as a result of low EBITDA generation and Fitch does not expect a material improvement in 2012.

Despite weak financial metrics and high business risks, Fitch believes TPN’s ability to service its debt remains strong in view of the continued strong support from Titan Chemicals. TPN’s external borrowings amounted to only USD30m and are due in 2015.

A downgrade may result if linkages with Titan Chemicals were to weaken or if the credit profile of Titan Chemicals were to deteriorate. Fitch does not expect any positive rating action on TPN in the medium term.