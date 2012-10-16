TEXT-Fitch:Diversified miners benefit from significant scale, diversification & cost positions

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings believes that 2013 will remain challenging for EMEA metals and mining companies, with renewed financial pressure coming from slowing economic growth and growing sovereign debt concerns in the eurozone. Higher-rated issuers such as BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Anglo American however remain well positioned relative to peers.

In a report discussing the key rated companies across the EMEA metals and mining sector, Fitch highlights that key factors supporting diversified global miners’ ratings are their relatively conservative financial and leverage profiles. These are driven by low-cost operations, significant scale, and commodity and geographic diversification. These factors allow higher-rated companies to maintain production volumes in lower-price cycles, whilst limiting significant erosion in profitability.

Operational and financial flexibility are critical to metals and mining company ratings, given that the mineral resource industry is cyclical, and volatility increases closer to the start of the supply/value chain. Mining companies remain price-takers and so are exposed to the vagaries of global economic cycles. During periods of lower commodity prices, as is currently the case, these companies rely on maximising operational efficiency and aim to improve their long-term competitiveness by increasing their production from low costs operations.

Large, diversified global mining companies comprise the top end of the metals and mining rating scale, while smaller, less diversified companies are typically rated ‘BB’ or below, reflecting their reduced financial flexibility in lower-price conditions.

