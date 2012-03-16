TEXT-S&P ratings - Surgut (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Surgut (City of) --------------------------------------- 16-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Sovereign
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Mar-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--
08-Oct-2010 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================