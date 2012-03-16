FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Surgut (City of)
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Surgut (City of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Surgut (City of) --------------------------------------- 16-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2012 BB+/-- BB+/--

08-Oct-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

