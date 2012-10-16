TEXT-Fitch cuts Patrimonio Uno CMBS class B notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Patrimonio Uno CMBS S.r.l‘s. (Patrimonio Uno) class B floating-rate notes due 2021 and affirmed the others, as follows:

EUR25.7m Class A (IT0004070006): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR103.0m Class B (IT0004070048): downgraded to ‘A-sf’ from ‘AAsf’; Outlook Negative

EUR65.5m Class C (IT0004070055): affirmed at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR28.6m Class D (IT0004070063): affirmed at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR37.0m Class E (IT0004070071): affirmed at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR30.6m Class F (IT0004078173): affirmed at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Negative

The downgrade of the class B notes is driven by the increased correlation between the rating of the main tenant (Republic of Italy, ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’) and the performance of the collateral portfolio, in light of the weak state of Italian commercial property.

Over the past months, the limited research available suggests that both occupational and investment demand have been under stress in Italy, as evidenced by falling rents and widening valuation yields. Whilst the agency believes that appropriately discounted, quality real estate would remain marketable in case of a default of Italy (which supports the affirmation of the class A bonds), there is insufficient comfort that proceeds would cover the class B notes as well.

Should the sovereign default, there is uncertainty over (i) lease performance and vacant possession, given some of the encumbered properties are essential to Italian public administration; and (ii) the level of investor demand for commercial real estate, given the links between the sovereign and the domestic financial market. This suggests liquidation of the portfolio could be disorderly, and in case of a back-ended sovereign default, not completed in time for bond maturity.

The core value of the collateral has become more closely linked to the credit quality of the sovereign. Approximately 80% by total passing rent is subject to a single 9+9 year lease granted in 2005 to Agenzia del Demanio (AdD), an Italian public sector entity incorporated to manage state property. Fitch expects AdD to exercise an automatic 9-year renewal in December 2014. In addition to many of the assets being instrumental to the function of central government, AdD cannot vacate the portfolio in part.

The remaining 20% is let to other government entities or third parties, in each case under standard leases of varying length. The strong cash flow means the transaction has been performing soundly since closing. As of the June 2012 interest payment date (IPD), the loan-to-cost ratio (LTC) stood at 57.1% versus a trigger currently set at 57.3% (based on the initial ‘transfer value’). Furthermore, the loan interest coverage ratio (ICR) stood at 4.4x, versus a trigger of 1.25x.

The LTC trigger falls in increments in order to encourage amortisation and deleveraging (by loan maturity in December 2017, it will be 46%). Should either trigger be in breach, excess rent and all asset sale proceeds will be used to repay the loan until the breach is cured. As long as the borrower is compliant, the loan will amortise out of asset disposals up to the release price (set at 120% of the allocated loan amount).

As of the last IPD, 28 properties had been sold in total. The release price mechanism has resulted in EUR107.4m of amortisation. Since the January 2012 IPD, when the class A note balance fell to below 40% of its initial amount, note principal repayment has switched to pro-rata from sequential. Only upon a loan trigger event will the pay-down rules revert to sequential.