TEXT-S&P says Spanish concessions face first real test of recovery

OVERVIEW

-- Termination payments for Spanish concessions could allow for high recovery of the outstanding debt principal under Spanish concessions law.

-- However, we believe the legal language regarding any deductions for damages is broad and vague, and could lead to termination payments below the investors’ expectations.

-- Furthermore, the timing of termination payments may also considerably vary, in our view.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it believes that investors could see high--but not full and perhaps delayed--recovery of their investments in several troubled Spanish road projects that have recently filed for insolvency.

The insolvency proceedings are the first test cases of laws governing the termination of concessions in Spain, one of the global champions in infrastructure project financing, said Standard & Poor’s in a report published today, “A Test Of Lenders’ Expectations: Recovery In Troubled Spanish Road Projects May Be High, But Not Full Or Quick.”

“While we believe recovery could be high, we are of the opinion that the termination payments may be subject to deductions and delay,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Jose R. Abos. “The vagueness of the concessions law raises the possibility of arbitrary deductions. Plus, a termination payment could take up more time than established in the concession law.”

The Spanish regulatory framework for concessions counts more than 30 years of success in attracting private investment in infrastructure. However, the termination regime for Spanish concessions has remained virtually untested to date. But this is about to change.

In what has proved a precedent-setting move, the sponsors of toll road AP41, linking the cities of Madrid and Toledo, filed for bankruptcy proceedings in May 2012. This was after several standstill agreements--including extensions of maturities--between sponsors, financiers, and the granting government.

Following this move, other distressed toll road concessionaires, which have also survived under standstill agreements over the past few years, took steps toward insolvency. The concessionaire of R4, one the troubled tolled radial congestion relievers, or “radiales,” emanating from Madrid, also filed for bankruptcy last month. And three out of the four remaining radiales--R4, R3, and R5--as well as AP7 (Aucosta, linking the cities of Catagena and Vera, in the Mediterranean corridor) have initiated pre-insolvency proceedings, which buys them a few months to find a joint solution to avoid bankruptcy filing.

We understand that the combined outstanding debt of all these concessions is about EUR2.5 billion-EUR2.7 billion. Although we do not rate or have not publicly rated any of the debt of these distressed road concessions, we do rate other roads in Spain--Autovia del Camino S.A., long-term debt BBB-/Negative, unenhanced rating BBB-(SPUR)/Negative; and Autovia de la Mancha, S.A., long-term debt rated AA-/Stable, unenhanced rating B+(SPUR)/Negative--and we have closely monitored the fortunes of these troubled concessionaires.

