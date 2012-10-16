FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa Ltd.
October 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa Ltd. ------------------ 16-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--

26-Jan-2011 A/-- --/--

21-Dec-2009 A+/-- --/--

20-Nov-2008 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 16-Oct-2012

