TEXT-S&P ratings - Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 16-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Mauritius

Local currency A-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Oct-2012 A-/-- --/--

26-Jan-2011 A/-- --/--

21-Dec-2009 A+/-- --/--

10-Feb-2009 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Negative 16-Oct-2012