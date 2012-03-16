TEXT-S&P summary: Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A.

Standard & Poor’s base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that volume demand will remain weak for CCH in 2012 as a result of dampened consumer sentiment amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment in most of the group’s EU markets. We project that demand will be sluggish, particularly in the eurozone where countries such as Italy, Greece, and Ireland face austerity measures. We believe that some price increases in emerging regions will partially cushion the negative impact of weak demand on the group’s revenues.

In 2011 CCH’s adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by about 270 basis points mainly as a result of inflation in the price of sugar, juice concentrate, and PET resin. We anticipate that in 2012 the group is likely to face further input cost inflation. Given heightened price sensitivity in most of the group’s EU markets, we believe that any unhedged input cost increases in 2012 will likely be partly absorbed by the group and partly mitigated through selective price increases and improved product mix.

Standard & Poor’s base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We view weak consumer demand, commodity price inflation coupled with consumer price sensitivity, and currency volatility as the most significant threats to the group’s future cash flow generation. Despite pressure on the group’s cash flows, we project that CCH is likely to maintain an adjusted debt to EBITDA of below 2.5x and an adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of close to 35% in 2012. These are the metrics that we consider commensurate with the current rating. In our projections we have assumed a low single digit decline in volumes, stable revenues, and a modest contraction in margins in 2012. We have also included capital expenditure (capex) of between EUR450 million and EUR500 million. This is based on CCH’s capex guidance of EUR1.45 billion over the next three years.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on CCH is ‘A-1’. This reflects our long-term corporate credit rating as well as our view that CCH’s liquidity is adequate, under our criteria. We estimate CCH’s liquidity source over the next 12 months to comprise:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR476 million at the end of December 2011.

-- An undrawn five-year EUR500 million committed credit facility.

-- FFO of about EUR756 million based on preliminary results.

We estimate CCH’s liquidity uses over the next 12 months to comprise:

-- Short-term debt of EUR322 million.

-- Capex of between EUR450 million to EUR500 million.

-- In addition, we consider CCH’s access to the commercial paper (CP) market due to its EUR1 billion global CP program to be supportive of the group’s liquidity profile. Based on drawings in the past, we do not anticipate that the CP program will be drawn for more than the EUR500 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook on CCH reflects our view of the quality of the group’s cash flows, which benefit from its leading market positions and the relatively stable demand characteristics of the Non Alcoholic Ready to Drink beverage markets in the company’s regions of operation. Despite continuing weak macroeconomic conditions within several European markets, we project that in 2012 the group’s adjusted debt to EBITDA will likely remain below 2.5x and its adjusted FFO to debt will likely be close to 35%, which we consider to be commensurate with the current rating.

Given that the ratings on CCH incorporate a level of implied support from Coke, we could lower the ratings on CCH either due to a weakening of Coke’s credit quality, or due to our view of reduced implicit support from Coke. We could also lower the ratings on CCH if its credit metrics were to deteriorate to levels that weakened its stand-alone credit profile. In our view, this would most likely occur as a result of an unexpected sharp rise in commodity prices and/or further deterioration of EU consumer confidence.

Given the level of implied support from Coke that we already factor into our current ratings on CCH, a potential upgrade is constrained by CCH’s existing leverage policies, which weigh on CCH’s stand-alone rating.