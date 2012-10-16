FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers Munich Re of Africa, Munich Mauritius to A-; otlk neg
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 16, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P lowers Munich Re of Africa, Munich Mauritius to A-; otlk neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Our approach reflects the exposure of Munich Africa’s business and investment portfolios and deposits to South Africa and the influence of general country risk factors on the company’s business franchise and financial profiles.

The ratings on composite reinsurer Munich Mauritius reflect its group status as “core” to Munich Africa. It receives extensive reinsurance support from both the ultimate parent Munich Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) and Munich Africa.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Munich Africa and Munich Mauritius reflects that on South Africa. If we were to lower the sovereign credit rating on South Africa, we would also lower the ratings on Munich Africa and Munich Mauritius in line with those on the sovereign.

Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004

-- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 11, 2003

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Munich Reinsurance Co. of Africa Ltd.

Munich Mauritius Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A/Negative/--

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.